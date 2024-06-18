SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares during the quarter. SoFi Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,160,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $24,571,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057,233 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,445,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,066,145. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 30,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $199,033.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,629,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 30,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,033.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,629,549.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.