SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.23

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.23 and last traded at $33.07, with a volume of 1412054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SFTBY

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.