SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 3.5%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 7,855,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 43,589,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

SOUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $192,523.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,565,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,941 shares of company stock worth $993,648. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

