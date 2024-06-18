Sow Good (SOWG) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sow Good to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Sow Good and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sow Good
|-4.21%
|-19.26%
|-6.42%
|Sow Good Competitors
|-30.58%
|-48.85%
|-12.27%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Sow Good and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sow Good
|$16.07 million
|-$3.06 million
|-58.37
|Sow Good Competitors
|$7.29 billion
|$662.56 million
|1.83
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sow Good and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sow Good
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Sow Good Competitors
|323
|1313
|1518
|31
|2.39
Sow Good currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.58%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 21.50%. Given Sow Good’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sow Good has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Volatility & Risk
Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Sow Good beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Sow Good
Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.
