SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $28.16. 1,824,234 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 278% from the average session volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.62.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.