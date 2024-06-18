SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,890,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,555. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $225.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.88 and a 200 day moving average of $201.31.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

