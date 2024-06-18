SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $197.83

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $197.83 and last traded at $197.58, with a volume of 5422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.86.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.28. The stock has a market cap of $861.97 million, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNTK. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.