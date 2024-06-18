SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,450 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPMB. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,061,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,224,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,422,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,397,000 after buying an additional 100,498 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 840,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,098. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

