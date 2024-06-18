SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.60

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.58, with a volume of 28436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.47.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.74.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

