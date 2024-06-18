SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Strategic Advocates LLC

Strategic Advocates LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,830 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Strategic Advocates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 183.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,033. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.92. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $88.49.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

