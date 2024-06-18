Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Down to $10.94

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.94, but opened at $10.70. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 74,301 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 121.57 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.36 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 2.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 69.3% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

