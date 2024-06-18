ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 376 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. ResMed comprises 1.0% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of ResMed worth $19,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $233,966,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 102.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,481,000 after buying an additional 1,178,547 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,621,000. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 551,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,938,000 after buying an additional 366,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 109.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 490,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,785,000 after buying an additional 256,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,151 shares of company stock worth $6,666,409. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $212.27. 972,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,362. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.16 and its 200-day moving average is $189.26. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $229.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

