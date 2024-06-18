ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Salesforce by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $893,934.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,687,877.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $673,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,829,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $893,934.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,687,877.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 615,470 shares of company stock valued at $172,557,838. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $231.81. 7,117,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,767,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.12. The stock has a market cap of $224.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

