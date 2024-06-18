ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,525 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,428 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $10,214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 19.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,469 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $152,498,000 after buying an additional 183,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,253,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,500. The stock has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.30 and a 200 day moving average of $190.61.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $6,598,500. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.04.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

