ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $11.84 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 249,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,188 shares in the last quarter. Regis Acquisition Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Regis Acquisition Inc. now owns 260,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,173,000 after acquiring an additional 61,244 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,316,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,190,505. The company has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $55.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.05.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.