ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $147,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 132,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $1,855,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,337,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,347,000 after buying an additional 679,985 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 56,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,397,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,187,076. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MO. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

