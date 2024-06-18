ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $25.60 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.3% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total value of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $20.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,973.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,605.00 and a 12 month high of $3,989.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,674.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,580.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

