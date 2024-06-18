ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,073,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,461. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

