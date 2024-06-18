ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.21% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BILS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $99.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,802. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.21. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.54.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

