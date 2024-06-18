ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Xylem by 10.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Xylem by 14.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 11.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Trading Up 0.6 %

XYL traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.37. 907,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,157. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

