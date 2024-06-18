ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.17. 3,794,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,292,670. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

