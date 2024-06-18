ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 207 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,591,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,790,000 after purchasing an additional 124,815 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,974,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,831,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,640,000 after acquiring an additional 267,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,038,000 after acquiring an additional 118,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,117,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,495,000 after acquiring an additional 117,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.4 %

AWK traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $151.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.66. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

