ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 456 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Floor & Decor comprises 1.2% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Floor & Decor worth $23,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 905.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FND traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $119.81. The stock had a trading volume of 793,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.55. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,473.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,778 shares of company stock worth $5,182,791 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

