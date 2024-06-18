Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Thomas Spain Purchases 21,711 Shares

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain acquired 21,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £8,250.18 ($10,483.07).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Thomas Spain sold 227,465 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44), for a total transaction of £79,612.75 ($101,159.78).

On Thursday, May 9th, Thomas Spain sold 40,326 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41), for a total transaction of £12,904.32 ($16,396.85).

On Sunday, April 21st, Thomas Spain sold 45,285 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £11,774.10 ($14,960.74).

On Monday, April 8th, Thomas Spain sold 101,546 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £30,463.80 ($38,708.77).

Staffline Group Stock Performance

STAF remained flat at GBX 37.60 ($0.48) during trading on Tuesday. 205,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,646. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -756.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68. Staffline Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 39.90 ($0.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.18.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

