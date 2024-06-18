Stairway Partners LLC Has $119.19 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,218 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 9.6% of Stairway Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $119,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 110,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,257,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,953. The firm has a market cap of $97.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.41 and a 200-day moving average of $325.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $368.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

