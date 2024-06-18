Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after buying an additional 1,281,471 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $384,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $2,781,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.3 %

SBUX stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.27. 2,954,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,214,347. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.09. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,750 shares of company stock worth $642,050. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

