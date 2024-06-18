Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.640-2.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.87. 438,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $151.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.18.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Steel Dynamics

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.