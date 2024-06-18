Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $80.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.20.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

NYSE KTB opened at $68.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Insider Transactions at Kontoor Brands

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $524,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $1,508,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 149.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

