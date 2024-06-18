StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Trading Up 0.2 %

ATRI opened at $451.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $437.59 and its 200-day moving average is $395.16. Atrion has a 1-year low of $274.98 and a 1-year high of $602.59. The company has a market cap of $795.36 million, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atrion by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Atrion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Atrion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atrion by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Stories

