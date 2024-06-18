StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $3.84 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 70.95% and a return on equity of 83.39%.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
