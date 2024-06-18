StockNews.com Upgrades Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) to “Hold”

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.57.

Shares of CAR stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $104.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,852. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $244.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.56). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,033,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

