StockNews.com Upgrades Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Buy

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GNTX. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

GNTX opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.18.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gentex will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gentex by 95.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,823,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $89,843,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Gentex by 301.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,568,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,150 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Gentex by 41.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,677,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,898 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gentex by 287.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,494,000 after acquiring an additional 893,552 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

