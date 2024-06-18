Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.86. 11,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,229. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.49 and a fifty-two week high of $183.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.26 and its 200-day moving average is $172.83.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

