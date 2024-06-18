Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTRB. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 950,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,336,000 after purchasing an additional 55,345 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,609,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 911.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 138,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,294,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,037,000 after purchasing an additional 717,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HTRB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 133,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,081. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $34.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.54.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

