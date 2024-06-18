Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. Stratasys has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $571.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,706,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 426,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 177,350 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,028,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Stratasys by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

