Strategic Advocates LLC Acquires New Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.9% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,050,000 after purchasing an additional 89,217 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 124,197 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 4,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total value of $1,015,876.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,664.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,086 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,266. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $467.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,861. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $335.82 and a 52 week high of $486.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

