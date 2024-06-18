Strategic Advocates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 100.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,516 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.6% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,316,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,190,505. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

