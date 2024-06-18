Strategic Advocates LLC Buys Shares of 4,392 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $971,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,119 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LULU stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.23. 1,835,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,297. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.03 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.06.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

