Strategic Advocates LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,232,000 after purchasing an additional 504,808 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,378,000 after purchasing an additional 223,449 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,948,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after purchasing an additional 144,613 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,107,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,840,000 after purchasing an additional 382,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,745,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,023,000 after purchasing an additional 232,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,575. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $38.84.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.