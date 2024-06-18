Strategic Advocates LLC Has $600,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Strategic Advocates LLC lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,855 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in HP by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 401,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in HP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in HP by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 358,231 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.77. 9,606,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,223,928. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. HP’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

