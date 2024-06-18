Strategic Advocates LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Strategic Advocates LLC trimmed its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,077,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,189. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.