Strategic Advocates LLC Purchases 3,236 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PICK. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 121,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:PICK traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.62. 1,300,094 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $37.91.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

