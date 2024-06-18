Strategic Advocates LLC Sells 339 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Strategic Advocates LLC reduced its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

DaVita Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DVA stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $142.18. The stock had a trading volume of 819,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,396. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $147.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.63. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

