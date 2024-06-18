Substratum (SUB) Price Down 33.2% Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $48.03 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023952 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

