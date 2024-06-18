Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 1,149 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 112,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 21.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.93. 2,527,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,425. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

