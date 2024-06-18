Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in XPO by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in XPO by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in XPO in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,526. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.66 and a 52-week high of $130.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

