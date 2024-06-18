Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,478,649,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after buying an additional 1,285,144 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 285,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,441,260,000 after purchasing an additional 125,522 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.75.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,609. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.06 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

