Symmetry Partners LLC Has $21.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,250 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor makes up 1.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $21,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFVA. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter worth $763,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,339,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 38,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.14. 7,218 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.99. The company has a market cap of $676.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.