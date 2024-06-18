Symmetry Partners LLC Has $224,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $852,288,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,344,000 after acquiring an additional 489,350 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 684,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,589,000 after acquiring an additional 335,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26,852.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,920,000 after acquiring an additional 274,697 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APD traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,715. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

