Symmetry Partners LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,516,000. Regis Acquisition Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Regis Acquisition Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,773,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.37. 2,372,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,146,485. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

